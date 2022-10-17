Football: Coach wants India to play freely against mighty Brazil

Bhubaneswar, October 16
An Indian football team will get a rare opportunity of rubbing shoulders with the mighty Brazil as the two nations face off in the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup here tomorrow. Hosts India are already out of the reckoning for a place in the knockouts but there is no doubting the fact that their last match of the tournament will be a huge learning experience.
After back-to-back defeats against USA and Morocco, India head coach Thomas Dennerby concluded that the team was not up to the mark technically. Against Brazil, he wants side to be more confident with the ball while building their attacks.
“When we have the ball, we need to feel relaxed and start playing. We need to be confident and play a little bit more. Now, we have nothing to lose. I hope the girls start playing freely,” said Dennerby.
“We have to focus very hard on defending, but we also know football is not only about defending. It would be nice for us to score in the tournament,” he added.
“Brazil are fighting to ensure their place in the knockout stage. So, I think they are going to come out with all guns blazing,” he added.
