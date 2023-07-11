Coaches forced to sign new contracts to get arrears

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 10

The exit of trap coach Russell Mark and shotgun team’s high performance manager Lauryn Mark continues to make news. The two have already assumed duties with the Qatar shooting team. However, now they have to sign new contracts with India to get their arrears.

The Australians left after they were put off by the contract negotiations with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Despite their contracts ending on March 31 — with negotiations ongoing — the two worked with the team during the Cairo and Almaty World Cups in April-May besides holding a training camp in New Delhi. After quitting, the husband-wife duo sent an invoice for the same period.

However, after waiting for over a month for a reply, Russell today spoke with Sports Authority of India (SAI) director general Sandip Pradhan. A meeting was fixed between Russell, NRAI secretary general K Sultan Singh and TOPS CEO PK Garg. As per the agreement, the NRAI needs to send a fresh contract to the duo.

“They (NRAI) never reverted after we raised the invoices,” Russell told The Tribune over phone from Lonato, Italy. “It was only after I got in touch with the top boss in the SAI that a quick meeting was arranged over a WhatsApp call to solve this issue. It is sad that I had to go over their head to resolve this issue. I think that both Sultan and Rajeev (Bhatia) purposely sat on the invoices and after I spoke with the SAI official I got a mail within minutes from the NRAI on the same matter. This is nothing but incompetence. They could have informed of this process earlier as well but they didn’t as it was clear they never wanted us to continue,” he added.

The NRAI secretary hit back at Russell, saying he did not respect the contractual obligation that he had with the NRAI. “We sent him a contract which he did not sign. He agreed with his terms but sought an increase in Lauryn’s contract and then he gave us a two-day notice,” Sultan said. “We are not trying to stop anyone’s payment but you have to realise that I have to justify payments as we get audited. Today he agreed with the SAI to send a signed contract but when we asked him he refused. We had told him that we get audited and we cannot just dole out money,” he added.