DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / COAS felicitates Asian Games medal winners; Deepak Punia, Gulveer Singh vow to aim higher

COAS felicitates Asian Games medal winners; Deepak Punia, Gulveer Singh vow to aim higher

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:31 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Monday felicitated the Indian Army sportspersons for their outstanding performances at the Asian Games 2026, recognising their achievements and contribution to India’s growing stature in international sports.

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia expressed gratitude for the love and respect shown to him by the Army and the country, describing his felicitation by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, as a deeply motivating moment.

Advertisement

He said his focus is now firmly on the Los Angeles Olympics, where he hopes to overcome the disappointment of his previous two Olympic campaigns and deliver a strong performance.

Advertisement

Punia clinched bronze for India in the men's 97-kg freestyle wrestling category at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026.

Punia defeated Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar 2-1, getting India's first medal in the men's 97-kg freestyle after 60 years, since the bronze medal by Bhim Singh in the 1966 edition of the games.

Advertisement

“The feeling is incredible. The love and respect the country is showering on us are on another level. I met the Chief today, and the respect he showed us made me feel truly special. The Army is giving us so much respect, and having the Chief himself come forward to honour us was a deeply motivating moment for me,” Punia told ANI.

“Our entire focus will now be on the Los Angeles Olympics. My last two Olympic campaigns did not go as I had hoped, so I am determined to give my best in LA,” he added.

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh said he remains dedicated to his sport and trains tirelessly to achieve his goals.

Despite some disappointment, he expressed satisfaction with his medal-winning performance and vowed to work harder and focus on preparing for upcoming competitions.

Gulveer delivered one of the standout track-and-field performances in Nagoya, competing four times over five days to secure three medals: silver in the 10,000m and 1,500m, and bronze in the 5,000m.

His impressive haul followed a historic two-medal performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

 “I dedicate my entire life to the sport and train day and night. I was a little disappointed, but I am happy that all my hard work paid off and I won medals. I will continue to work harder, stay focused on my training and prepare for the next competition,” Gulveer Singh told ANI.

At the Asian Games 2026, Indian Army athletes delivered an impressive performance, securing 20 medals, comprising 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze, contributing nearly 24% of India’s overall tally of 85 medals.

The Army’s six Gold medals represented a 100% increase over its Gold medal tally at the previous Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts