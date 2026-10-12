COAS felicitates Asian Games medal winners; Deepak Punia, Gulveer Singh vow to aim higher

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Monday felicitated the Indian Army sportspersons for their outstanding performances at the Asian Games 2026, recognising their achievements and contribution to India’s growing stature in international sports.

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia expressed gratitude for the love and respect shown to him by the Army and the country, describing his felicitation by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, as a deeply motivating moment.

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He said his focus is now firmly on the Los Angeles Olympics, where he hopes to overcome the disappointment of his previous two Olympic campaigns and deliver a strong performance.

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Punia clinched bronze for India in the men's 97-kg freestyle wrestling category at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026.

Punia defeated Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar 2-1, getting India's first medal in the men's 97-kg freestyle after 60 years, since the bronze medal by Bhim Singh in the 1966 edition of the games.

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“The feeling is incredible. The love and respect the country is showering on us are on another level. I met the Chief today, and the respect he showed us made me feel truly special. The Army is giving us so much respect, and having the Chief himself come forward to honour us was a deeply motivating moment for me,” Punia told ANI.

“Our entire focus will now be on the Los Angeles Olympics. My last two Olympic campaigns did not go as I had hoped, so I am determined to give my best in LA,” he added.

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh said he remains dedicated to his sport and trains tirelessly to achieve his goals.

Despite some disappointment, he expressed satisfaction with his medal-winning performance and vowed to work harder and focus on preparing for upcoming competitions.

Gulveer delivered one of the standout track-and-field performances in Nagoya, competing four times over five days to secure three medals: silver in the 10,000m and 1,500m, and bronze in the 5,000m.

His impressive haul followed a historic two-medal performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

“I dedicate my entire life to the sport and train day and night. I was a little disappointed, but I am happy that all my hard work paid off and I won medals. I will continue to work harder, stay focused on my training and prepare for the next competition,” Gulveer Singh told ANI.

At the Asian Games 2026, Indian Army athletes delivered an impressive performance, securing 20 medals, comprising 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze, contributing nearly 24% of India’s overall tally of 85 medals.

The Army’s six Gold medals represented a 100% increase over its Gold medal tally at the previous Asian Games. (ANI)

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