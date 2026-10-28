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Home / Sports / Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23: BCA President Harshvardhan inaugurates Bihar vs Baroda match

Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23: BCA President Harshvardhan inaugurates Bihar vs Baroda match

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Rajgir (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Harshvardhan inaugurated the four-day Elite Group match between Bihar U-23 and Baroda U-23 in the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy at the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium.

On the occasion, BCA President Harshvardhan felicitated the support staff of the Baroda team by presenting them with bouquets, shawls and mementoes from the Bihar Cricket Association, as per a press release.

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The occasion reflected the ongoing efforts to develop cricket in Bihar, provide better opportunities for young players and strengthen the state's cricket infrastructure.

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The event also witnessed a spirit of sportsmanship, mutual respect and camaraderie between the two teams.

Office-bearers and members of the Nalanda District Cricket Association, along with officials of the Bihar Cricket Association, were also present on the occasion.

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Hosting a match of this stature in Rajgir marks a significant step towards promoting cricketing activities in Bihar and further strengthening the state's identity on the national cricket map.

At the close of play on the first day, Baroda U-23 were all out for 175 runs in their first innings. For Baroda, Deep Patel top-scored with 48 runs, while Keyur Kale contributed 31 runs and Ayush scored 22 runs.

For Bihar, Suman Kumar was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 43 runs in 16 overs, including one maiden over. Rahul and Vasudev claimed two wickets each, while Sudhanshu and Prashant picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Bihar U-23 reached 75/4 in 26 overs at stumps. Bihar were trailing Baroda by 100 runs on the first-innings score, with six wickets remaining.

The Bihar Cricket Association continues to strive to provide talented young cricketers from the state with opportunities to showcase their abilities in high-level competitions. Such matches play a vital role in helping players gain valuable experience, develop discipline and learn the finer aspects of competitive cricket.

The organisation of this fixture in Rajgir is expected to further boost enthusiasm for cricket in Nalanda and across Bihar. The Bihar Cricket Association remains committed to the overall development of cricket in the state, nurturing young talent and creating a positive environment for the growth of the sport. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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