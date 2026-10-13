London [UK], October 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Chelsea-Everton Premier League clash, the Blues star Joao Pedro hailed Cole Palmer as a "beast and a complete player" and revealed the recipe behind their goal-scoring spree this season.

Everton and Chelsea, sitting fifth and sixth, respectively, battle on October 17 to strengthen their position in the Premier League table. Having won three, drawn one and lost two, Chelsea have scored 15 goals this season, among the most goals by a side this season, with only Brighton (18) and Manchester City (16) having it better.

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Speaking on JioStar, Pedro, who is the second-highest goal-scorer this season with five and is Chelsea's highest scorer so far, said about Palmer, "Cole Palmer is a beast, he can score, he can pass. He can score from free kicks. He can do everything. He is a complete player, and that is what makes him special. He scored amazing goals in our matches against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion. I do not know how he did it but that is just Cole Palmer things and that's why everyone says he is a special player."

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Notably, Palmer has scored two goals this season, with Pedro (5) and Morgan Rogers (4) dominating the attack. Jordan Henderson has also scored two.

On why the team is scoring so many goals, Pedro said that in the front three, a lot of chances are being made and the midfielders and defenders are also helping the side with set pieces, meaning that "threat can come from anywhere".

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"Everyone in the team wants to score goals, and Xabi (Alonso, team's boss) always tells us it does not matter what happens, you just need to be focused and be connected to the game, and you are going to score. That is why we have scored many goals this season from the beginning because in the front three, you can create a lot of chances, and if you create a lot, you are going to score a lot of goals as well. For us, it is not just about one player. Cole, Morgan, and I all chip in, but the midfielders and defenders also help with goals from set pieces. That makes us hard to defend against because the threat can come from anywhere. As long as we keep creating chances, I am sure the goals will keep coming," he said.

On the manager Xabi, the World Cup and two-time UEFA Champions League winning player, Pedro hailed his passion and hunger to win.

"Our gaffer Xabi Alonso is very open with us because he used to play football so, he understands our mind. The first meeting we had with him was like he is very passionate. He wants to win every game possible. So, it is very good for us because we are thinking in the same way," he added.

Elaborating on his role along with Cole and Morgan as the 'front three' of the team, he said that he always passes the ball to Palmer and tries putting Morgan in one-versus-one situations against defenders.

"My role in the front three is pretty simple. Whenever I see Palmer, I always try to get the ball to his feet, and he always manages to put it past the goalkeeper. For Morgan Rogers, I try to play the ball into space, to put him in 1v1 situations. Once he beats the defender, he passes the ball to me and my job is just to make the runs. If I do that, they will find me, and then it's up to me to put the ball in the back of the net," he signed off. (ANI)

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