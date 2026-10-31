Cole Palmer scores 50th Premier League goal as Chelsea beat 10-man Manchester United 2-0

London [UK], October 31 (ANI): Cole Palmer scored his 50th Premier League goal as Chelsea defeated 10-man Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, leaving the visitors winless in nine consecutive matches across all competitions.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 50th minute before Palmer converted a penalty in the 64th minute to seal the victory. The result lifted Chelsea to fourth place in the Premier League standings, while Manchester United remained 16th.

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The defeat extended United's winless run to nine matches in all competitions, their worst such streak since 1988, increasing the pressure on manager Michael Carrick.

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Manchester United's afternoon took a turn for the worse when Lisandro Martinez was sent off following a VAR review. The defender, who had already received a yellow card for pulling back Rogers, was shown a second yellow after lunging at Wesley Fofana with his forearm while defending a set-piece.

Blue is the colour. @ChelseaFC 🔵 https://t.co/3NNW1tdX46 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 31, 2026

Referee Peter Bankes initially did not award a foul, but changed his decision after an on-field review and pointed to the penalty spot. Palmer stepped up and converted the spot-kick to double Chelsea's advantage.

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The match had witnessed several opportunities at both ends before the breakthrough. Chelsea winger Estevao had an early goal ruled out, while United captain Bruno Fernandes, returning to the side, missed a chance to put the visitors ahead after connecting with Bryan Mbeumo's low cross.

Matheus Cunha also found the net from Harry Maguire's header, but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

United continued to threaten, with Amad firing over after an error by Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana. At the other end, Pedro Neto missed the target following a mistake by Maguire.

Chelsea broke the deadlock five minutes after the interval when Rogers drove through the United midfield and defence before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Estevao thought he had added a third in the 71st minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside after another VAR check.

United attempted to find a way back into the contest, with Mbeumo striking the crossbar in stoppage time. However, Chelsea held on to secure a clean sheet and all three points.

The victory helped Chelsea return to winning ways after their Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and their midweek EFL Cup exit against Liverpool. (ANI)

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