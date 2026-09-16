Bogotá [Colombia], September 16 (ANI): Colombia stalwart James Rodríguez has announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career with Los Cafeteros.

Rodríguez announced his decision on social media in an emotional note to fans, bringing an end to his international career with Colombia. His last appearance for the national side came during the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Colombia's campaign ended in the Round of 16 with a defeat to Switzerland.

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Posting on his X, Rodríguez wrote, as quoted by Goal.com, "The moment has come. Thank you for every match, every joy, every tear, and every dream we shared together. Representing the Colombian national team was one of the greatest honours of my life. Thank you, Colombia, and forever."

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Llegó el momento. 🇨🇴 Gracias por cada partido, cada alegría, cada lágrima y cada sueño compartido. Defender los colores de la selección Colombia fue uno de los mayores honores de mi vida. Gracias, Colombia. Para siempre. 💛💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/AlRxMgtFeI — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 15, 2026

Rodriguez leaves behind a significant legacy in Colombian football, having announced himself on the global stage with a stunning FIFA World Cup 2014 campaign. He won the 'Golden Boot' after scoring six goals in Brazil and played a crucial role in helping Colombia reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The former Real Madrid star subsequently featured for Colombia at the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, adding to his international career and remaining an important figure for the national side across multiple generations.

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Rodriguez finished his international career with 131 caps for Colombia, scoring 31 goals and providing 43 assists. Across the three World Cups following his breakthrough campaign in 2014, he scored six goals and registered four assists.

His contribution was not limited to the World Cup. Rodriguez also played a key role in Colombia's Copa America campaigns, guiding the team to the final of the 2024 edition, where they lost to Argentina. He also helped Colombia finish as runners-up in the 2016 Copa America.

At the Copa America, Rodriguez featured in 14 matches, registering one goal and eight assists. His performances over the years established him as one of the most recognisable and influential players in Colombian football. (ANI)

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