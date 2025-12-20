"Colors will not fade, definitely!!": Sanju Samson after making it to T20 World Cup spot

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named in the national squad for the T20 World Cup next year, and the Kerala star marked the occasion with a strong message of belief and pride.

On his official Instagram account, Samson shared a painting of himself in the Indian jersey, looking up at the sky.

Along with the image, the 31-year-old said, "Colors will not fade, definitely!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Samson's retention in the squad comes after consistent performances and renewed confidence in his abilities at the international level.

Ishan Kishan has been roped in as the second wicketkeeper-batter option alongside Sanju Samson, who will be opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

The team was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia at the board's headquarters on Saturday in the presence of captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Gill, who did not feature in the fifth and final T20I against South Africa due to a foot injury sustained before the fourth T20I, which was cancelled due to fog, has been dropped amid concerns about his fitness and form. Since his return to the side during the Asia Cup as a vice-captain on the back of a strong England Test tour, he could not replicate his fine Test form in T20Is, scoring just 291 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of above 137 with no fifties and a best score of 47.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been sealed as the opening pair for Team India, with Rinku Singh also making a comeback in the side, having last batted for India during the Asia Cup final and having hit the winning run. He also featured in a T20I against Australia at Brisbane in November, but did not get to bat as the match was washed out due to rain.

Ishan, who had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, has returned to the side after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023. He top-scored in SMAT with 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44, with two centuries and two fifties, including a century in the final against Haryana and striking at above 197.

Tilak Varma, pace all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, spin all-rounders Axar, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh give a lot of firepower and depth to the Indian middle-order. Kuldeep Yadav is the specialist spinner with Varun Chakravarthy, while Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace bowling attack featuring Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

India is placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the United States and will start its campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper). (ANI)

