Combo offers available

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald address the media. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, February 4

Australia captain Pat Cummins today said his team is not fretting over its spin combination as it has enough options to support veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Nagpur on Thursday.

The Australians have brought along leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and finger spinner Ashton Agar to team up with Lyon.

“We’ve got plenty of options here (with) finger spin, wrist spin, left arm (pace) when (Mitchell) Starcy comes back,” Cummins told reporters today. “We’ll obviously pick the bowlers that we think are going to take 20 wickets. But how we split that up, we’re not 100 per cent sure yet.”

Asked if it would be a two-pronged spin attack, he said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a given. Obviously it’s very conditions dependent. Particularly in the first Test, once we get to Nagpur we will see that.”

The Australians are in Bengaluru for a training camp before heading to Nagpur on Monday.

“The good thing is someone like Agar was in our last team, Swepson played the last two overseas tour, so a bit of experience. Murphy played in the last tour. We feel that we got a lot of support in that department for Lyon,” Cummins said.

The 29-year-old pointed out that middle-order batter Travis Head also offers an off-spin option.

“Travis Head also bowls really good off-spin. We have to balance things. We have got a plenty of variety there to choose from. We have not locked in any bowling line-up so far,” he added.

While there is so much talk about the spin bowling, Cummins said his side should not forget about their top-class pace bowling attack.

“I think sometimes, talking about a couple of spinners, you forget how good a lot of our fast bowlers have been in all conditions. Even some of the SCG wickets, there haven’t been a lot in them for quick bowlers, but the quick bowlers have found a way,” he added.

Cummins has come a long way since making a Test comeback after six years in Ranchi during the last tour of India in 2017. Cummins had dished out an impeccable spell to dismiss the star Indian trio of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane en route to figures of 4/106.

“It was my first Test in six years. I just wanted to reaffirm that’s where I wanted to be in Test cricket. I really enjoyed that spell, you can’t be worried about your body or different things. You just got to go all out. I really enjoyed that,” he recalled. — PTI

Green could make return in Nagpur

Bengaluru: Dashing all-rounder Cameron Green is making good recovery from his index finger injury and has an “outside chance” of making the Australia’s playing XI for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 23-year-old seam bowling all-rounder, who is recovering from a surgery on the index finger of his right hand, bowled at the nets in Alur today.

“We haven’t put a clear line through him on the teamsheet. So, I wouldn’t say he was in discomfort when he was bowling,” head coach Andrew McDonald said.

However, he admitted that were some concerns about is batting, “I would say one of the deliveries jarred the bottom of the bat and that can create discomfort for anyone, but there is a little bit of awareness around that finger. He has made some significant steps forward in the last couple of days, probably to my surprise. So, there is still an outside chance, everything going well, he might be on the team sheet,” McDonald said.

Green’s inclusion would allow Australia to include an extra specialist spinner as they look to win their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India since 2004.

