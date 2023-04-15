Comeback man Simran taking one step at a time

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Back in the national camp after a long injury layoff, Punjab forward Simranjeet Singh is confident of working his way back into the main team.

Simranjeet was a key player of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. However, a drop in form and injuries saw him lose his spot in the team. The 26-year-old failed to make it to Commonwealth Games squad last year. He was included in the second-string team for the Asia Cup but returned midway due to an injury. Simranjeet also missed the home World Cup earlier this year.

However, Simranjeet, who was recently named in the 39-member core group, said he was confident of getting his career back on track.

“I am super happy to return to the national camp after struggling with injuries for quite some time,” said Simranjeet, who played a key role in India’s Junior World Cup win in 2016. “It was disheartening for me to miss the World Cup,” he added.

Though his dream is to play at the Asian Games, Simranjeet said his immediate goal is to find a place in the team for the Pro League matches. India will play their next Pro League matches in Europe, against Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands and Argentina. “I want to get selected in the team for the remaining season of the Pro League. Moreover, I will focus on making it to the squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games,” he said.

During his difficult period, Simranjeet took inspiration from Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. “In sports, players can suffer injuries at any given moment. Neymar served as an inspiration as despite getting injured numerous times, the Brazilian footballer has always made a strong comeback. Likewise, I also focused on regaining full fitness, did all the necessary things to make a comeback and most importantly, I never gave up,” he said.