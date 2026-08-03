New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday lauded India's performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, saying the country signed off with a "commendable" fourth-place finish.

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In a post on X, Mandaviya highlighted India's improved medal tally in disciplines that were part of both the Birmingham 2022 and Glasgow 2026 editions.

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"Bharat signs off from the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a commendable 4th-place finish. Despite Glasgow 2026 being a trimmed-down edition without several disciplines where India traditionally excels, Team India improved from 30 medals in the comparable disciplines at Birmingham 2022 to 39 medals this year," Mandaviya wrote.

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Bharat signs off from the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a commendable 4th-place finish. 🇮🇳 Despite Glasgow 2026 being a trimmed-down edition without several disciplines where India traditionally excels, Team India improved from 30 medals in the comparable disciplines at… pic.twitter.com/2bZEW65bUJ — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 3, 2026

The Sports Minister credited the growing depth and strength of Indian sport under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised the athletes, coaches and support staff for their efforts.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the growing depth and strength of Indian sport is clearly visible. Proud of every athlete, coach and support staff who gave their all for the Tricolour," he added.

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Mandaviya also said India is committed to hosting a memorable edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

"As India prepares to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030, we are committed to delivering one of the greatest editions in the history of the Games," the Sports Minister said.

The curtains came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, hosts of the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, making India only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion. India had previously staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony.

India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign. Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story.

Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals. With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. (ANI)

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