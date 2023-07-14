Commonwealth Championship: Todkar wins lifting gold

PTI

Greater Noida, July 13

India’s Shubham Todkar clinched the 61kg category gold but he wasn’t the best lifter in the category as compatriot Sidhant Gogoi, competing in the junior competition, outperformed him on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Championships here today.

Shubham, who is in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Championships, heaved a total of 259kg (115kg+144kg), while Sidhant had a best effort of 260kg (112kg+148kg) to be crowned the junior champion.