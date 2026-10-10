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Home / Sports / Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships: Haria, Ramachandran, Umadevi secure final berths on Day 3

Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships: Haria, Ramachandran, Umadevi secure final berths on Day 3

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ANI
Updated At : 11:35 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): Indian cueists Dhvaj Haria, Anupama Ramachandran and Revanna Umadevi secured places in the finals on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad.

While Haria advanced to the Men’s Snooker final, Ramachandran and Umadevi set up an all-Indian final in Women’s English Billiards. Several other Indian players remain in contention, continuing to battle it out on the tables as the Championships head into the medal matches on Saturday, according to a press release from Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships.

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In Men’s Snooker, Dhvaj Haria produced an impressive performance to defeat Darren Morgan of Wales 3-1 in the quarter-finals before overcoming fellow Indian Laxman Singh Rawat 3-1 in the semi-finals to book his place in the final. Rawat had earlier progressed with a 3-0 victory over England’s Craig MacGillivray. Aditya Mehta also advanced to the semi-finals after defeating England’s Ross Vallance 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

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In Women’s Snooker, Ishika Shah defeated fellow Indian Snenthra Babu 3-0 in the quarter-finals, while Shruthi Lakshminarayanan recorded a 3-0 win over Canada’s Simone Lloyd. Keerthana Pandian also progressed with a 3-0 victory over England’s Gillian Hayes. Shah’s campaign came to an end in the semi-finals after she went down 0-3 to England’s Rebecca Kenna.

India continued its strong showing in English Billiards, with Anupama Ramachandran and Revanna Umadevi advancing to the Women’s final. Ramachandran defeated England’s Mhairi Roberta Mackay 1-0, while Umadevi secured a 1-0 victory over Australia’s Julie Watson to set up an all-Indian final.

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In Men’s Heyball, Paras Gupta registered a 9-3 victory over Scotland’s Craig Brown in the second round, while Uzair Khan defeated Malaysia’s Tan Zhong Wei 7-4 to advance. Shivam Arora, however, went down 2-9 to South Africa’s Jason Theron. In another second-round encounter, Malaysia’s Mohd Hassan defeated South Africa’s Kurshan Moodley 9-2.

In Men’s 10-Ball Pool, Divya Sharma continued his campaign with a 9-6 victory over fellow Indian Kushal Chandrashekar in the second round. Earlier, Sharma had edged past Canada’s Darcy McGinley 9-8. Lalrina Renthlei also recorded a 9-3 victory over Kelly Yambi before losing 5-7 to England’s Mark Foster in the following round.

In Women’s Blackball, Gianna Rego went down 1-5 to England’s Emma Cunningham in the second round. Cunningham subsequently advanced to the final after defeating South Africa’s Prudence Nkosi 5-1, while Spain’s Naiga Rukia secured her place in the final with a 5-2 victory over Australia’s Kolbe Poole.

With the Championships approaching its conclusion, attention now turns to Saturday’s medal matches, where Haria, Ramachandran and Umadevi will look to convert their final berths into Commonwealth titles. Other Indian cueists will also continue their campaigns, aiming to add to the country’s medal tally as the four-day competition reaches its climax in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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