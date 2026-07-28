Glasgow [Scotland], July 28 (ANI): Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare created history by clinching the silver medal in the men's high jump at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian to finish second in the event at the Games.

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The national record holder cleared 2.25 metres in the final before narrowly missing out on gold after three unsuccessful attempts at 2.28m. Jamaica's Romaine Beckford also cleared 2.25m but claimed the gold medal on countback, having enjoyed a cleaner series. England's Kimani Jack settled for bronze with a best effort of 2.20m, according to ESPN.

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Kushare needed his third attempt to clear 2.25m, while Beckford sailed over the height on his first try, a difference that ultimately proved decisive in the battle for the gold medal.

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The Indian entered the competition in excellent form after setting a new national record of 2.31m at the National Inter-State Championships just a month ago. In Glasgow, he negotiated the opening heights confidently before producing his best clearance of 2.25m to secure a place on the podium.

India's other representatives in the event endured mixed fortunes. Aadarsh Ram finished fifth, while the 2022 CWG bronze medalist Tejaswin Shankar withdrew from the competition after his opening jump.

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Kushare's silver became India's fifth silver medal and 10th overall medal of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. The country has so far won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Dhankar claimed India's second gold medal by winning the women's shot put F57 title with a season-best throw of 9.81 metres. The para-athlete finished ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah (8.65m) and fellow Indian Shilpa Shyla grabbed bronze medal after Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was disqualified.

India's medal winners at the Games so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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