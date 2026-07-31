Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh clinches the silver medal in the men's +110 kg heavyweight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

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The Indian lifter delivered a brilliant all-round performance and looked destined for the top step of the podium until a stunning final lift from New Zealand's David Andrew Liti turned the contest on its head, as per ESPN.

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Lovepreet was sensational throughout the competition. Consistent and composed from his opening lift to his fifth attempt, the Indian stayed comfortably ahead of the field and appeared firmly in control of the gold medal race.

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Lovepreet took the lead with three successful lifts in the snatch, with the highest being 176 kg.

However, Liti produced one of the most memorable moments of the competition, successfully lifting a massive 223kg in the clean and jerk with his final attempt to snatch victory.

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The New Zealander overturned a daunting 15 kg deficit with a single lift, edging Lovepreet by the narrowest possible margin, just one kilogram denying the Indian a memorable gold despite his outstanding effort.

The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With Lovepreet's silver, India added one more medal to its tally as the weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 came to a close.

His silver was India's ninth medal in weightlifting and para-weightlifting events combined.

Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 ended on Thursday after he missed out on a place in the men's 200m final.

The 23-year-old clocked 20.65 seconds to finish sixth in semifinal two, placing 17th overall among the 24 competitors.

Animesh's semifinal time of 20.65 seconds was significantly slower than his season-best 20.46 seconds, which had seen him top his heat earlier on Thursday and qualify seventh overall.

Indian shot putters Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill delivered spirited performances in the men's shot put final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 but narrowly missed out on podium finishes.

Competing in a strong field at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Toor finished fifth with a best throw of 20.27 metres, while Gill placed seventh after registering a season-best effort of 20.03 metres. (ANI)

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