DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jaismine, Arundhati lead 14-member Indian squad for Tammer boxing tournament in Finland

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jaismine, Arundhati lead 14-member Indian squad for Tammer boxing tournament in Finland

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:57 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jaismine (57kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) will headline a 14-member Indian boxing contingent at the 46th International Tammer Tournament in Tampere, Finland, from October 28 to November 2.

The tournament will provide international exposure to Indian boxers ranked third in the country's Olympic weight-category bench strength, along with top-ranked pugilists in Olympic weight categories that are not part of the Asian Games programme, according to a release.

Advertisement

“The Tammer Tournament provides our boxers with an important opportunity to gain international exposure and test themselves against quality opposition. Our focus is on building depth across Olympic weight categories and ensuring that more Indian boxers get the experience needed to compete at the highest level. Such tournaments are an important part of that process,” said Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India.

Advertisement

The initiative is aimed at broadening the pool of boxers with international experience and giving leading Indian pugilists an opportunity to test themselves against overseas opponents.

Organised by the Tampere Boxing Association, the tournament has been held annually since 1977 and is an established event on the international boxing calendar. The competition will be held from October 30 to November 1, with preliminary rounds on the opening day, semifinals on October 31 and finals on November 1.

Advertisement

The men's squad comprises Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Hussam Uddin Mohammed (60kg), Vivek Meena (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Akshay (80kg), Bobin Chauhan (90kg) and Chetan Choudhary (90+kg).

In the women's section, Tanu (51kg), Aarti Dhariyal (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Disha Vijay Patil (60kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Imroz Khan (75kg) will represent India.

The tournament features 10 elite men's and seven elite women's weight categories and will be conducted under World Boxing competition rules. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts