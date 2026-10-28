Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jaismine, Arundhati lead 14-member Indian squad for Tammer boxing tournament in Finland

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jaismine (57kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) will headline a 14-member Indian boxing contingent at the 46th International Tammer Tournament in Tampere, Finland, from October 28 to November 2.

The tournament will provide international exposure to Indian boxers ranked third in the country's Olympic weight-category bench strength, along with top-ranked pugilists in Olympic weight categories that are not part of the Asian Games programme, according to a release.

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“The Tammer Tournament provides our boxers with an important opportunity to gain international exposure and test themselves against quality opposition. Our focus is on building depth across Olympic weight categories and ensuring that more Indian boxers get the experience needed to compete at the highest level. Such tournaments are an important part of that process,” said Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India.

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The initiative is aimed at broadening the pool of boxers with international experience and giving leading Indian pugilists an opportunity to test themselves against overseas opponents.

Organised by the Tampere Boxing Association, the tournament has been held annually since 1977 and is an established event on the international boxing calendar. The competition will be held from October 30 to November 1, with preliminary rounds on the opening day, semifinals on October 31 and finals on November 1.

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The men's squad comprises Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Hussam Uddin Mohammed (60kg), Vivek Meena (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Akshay (80kg), Bobin Chauhan (90kg) and Chetan Choudhary (90+kg).

In the women's section, Tanu (51kg), Aarti Dhariyal (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Disha Vijay Patil (60kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Imroz Khan (75kg) will represent India.

The tournament features 10 elite men's and seven elite women's weight categories and will be conducted under World Boxing competition rules. (ANI)

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