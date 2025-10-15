New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): A high-profile press conference was held at Le Meridien, New Delhi, where the Levels Fight League (LFL) officially unveiled Sangram Singh's upcoming international fight card, as per a release from LFL.

The Indian wrestling icon will face Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in a prestigious MMA fight on November 2, 2025, in Amsterdam. The press conference was organised to formally reveal Trabelsi as Sangram Singh's opponent and outline his preparation for this headline fight, marking the decorated athlete's second international MMA comeback at the age of 40.

With this announcement, Sangram Singh becomes the first Indian MMA athlete to compete on the global stage of Levels Fight League. The event was attended by LFL President Donovan James Alexander Panayiotis, MMA Fighter Sangram Singh, Sangram's coach Bhupesh Kumar, and Hakim Trabelsi's coach Ansari Chakir, setting the tone for one of the year's most anticipated MMA fights--promising strength, skill, and determination.

Addressing the media, LFL President Donovan Panayiotis opened the event, highlighting the global significance of Sangram's participation, "Sangram is an inspiration in the sporting world, and his presence in the Levels Fight League will attract global attention. His energy, humility, and relentless spirit make him a perfect representative of Indian sportsmanship."

Adding to the excitement, Hakim Trabelsi's coach, Ansari Chakir, spoke about the upcoming face-off, "It's an honour for Hakim Trabelsi to face India's strongest fighter. He respects Sangram's style and has prepared to meet this challenge with full intensity."

The Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion turned MMA Fighter, Sangram Singh, then shared deeper reflections on his comeback and motivation, "This comeback is not just about stepping into the cage; it's about showing millions of young Indians that fitness has no age limit. At 40, I feel stronger and more focused than ever. With the right mindset, discipline, and a natural lifestyle, age truly becomes just a number."

Finally, Sangram Singh's coach Bhupesh Kumar expressed confidence in his fighter's skillset and preparation: "I've known Sangram for many years, and his fighting style is unique. His discipline, mental toughness, and tactical approach will make him a champion again."

Supported by the Fit India initiative, launched under the vision of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sangram's European debut underscores his role as a national fitness ambassador dedicated to promoting health and active living.

Before concluding the event, MMA Fighter Sangram Singh met with a group of youngsters, urging them to adopt fitness, discipline, and consistency in their daily lives. His words reinforced his lifelong vision of motivating India's next generation to make health and self-belief integral to their lifestyle. (ANI)

