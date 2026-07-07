Commonwealth India, Gujarat teams had discussion with representatives of Commonwealth for 2030 games: Gujarat Dy CM

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday said that representatives of the Commonwealth arrived in Ahmedabad regarding Commonwealth Ahmedabad 2030 and Commonwealth India and Gujarat teams had a detailed discussion regarding the preparations for the 2030 games.

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He told ANI that representatives from India, especially Gujarat, will visit Glasgow and take part in the flag exchange ceremony.

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"A significant step towards bringing the Commonwealth Games 2030 to Gujarat. Attended the meeting of the proposed Board of Directors of the Organising Company to discuss the roadmap, planning, and collaborative efforts required for hosting this prestigious global sporting event," Sanghvi said in a post on X.

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"Together, we move towards creating world-class sporting infrastructure and opportunities for athletes," he added.

Oceania Commonwealth Games Federation Regional Vice President Craig Phillips AM said the meeting focused on establishing the Organising Company for the proposed 2030 Commonwealth Games and outlining its role in managing logistics and coordinating with the Gujarat government and the Indian government.

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"The meeting today was very much about the establishment of the Organising Company, a lot of the formality of establishing an organisation here in Gujarat. The responsibility of the organising committee that's been formed is the logistics of running the games and working with the state of Gujarat and also the Indian government in terms of delivery. So very much about the operational things and welcoming the athletes of the Commonwealth to the games," he said.

"The venues here are wonderful already, and we know that there will be more to be built over the next few years. Our job is to make sure that we put on good games in those wonderful venues. I think there are a lot of opportunities ahead. I think the key challenge ahead is making sure we give ourselves enough time to do everything we need to do. One of the positive things is that many of the sports venues exist here. So the construction program is probably the least of our problems. It's more about the things that come with putting an organising committee together to run the game. So I don't see any problems as such, but these are the challenges ahead," he added. (ANI)

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