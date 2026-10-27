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Home / Sports / Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India Women storm into semifinal as Men and Women both beat Nigeria

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India Women storm into semifinal as Men and Women both beat Nigeria

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI): India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams both got the better of Nigeria on Monday at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, being held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad.

The women’s team won 38-10 to book their semifinal spot, while the men’s team followed with a 50-23 victory. It was the fourth win of the championship for both sides.

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India's women wrapped up a 38-10 win to reach the semifinal in dominant fashion. They were in control from the start, leading 24-6 at the break, and then carried that momentum into the second half to pick up the remaining 14 points. Anu was the star of the show, collecting 11 raid points from 17 raids, according to a press release from Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship.

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Sakshi chipped in with four raid points, while captain Nidhi Sharma added a couple. At the back, Sabhai Gadhavi made her presence felt with three tackle points, Priya and Ritu took two each.

For Nigeria, Robert Moses earned six raid points, with Bassey Edet added two. Dennis Udeme took Nigeria's lone tackle point, as the Indian raiders found little resistance for most of the contest.

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The men’s team made it a double for the day, beating Nigeria for their fourth win of the championship. India raced to a 25-7 lead at the break, and finished ahead on raid points (31-21) and tackle points (7-2).

Sachin led the raiding with 12 points, Aditya Shinde was close behind with 11 raid points. Pankaj Mohite chipped in with eight raid points and two tackle points , while Surjeet Narwal topped the charts with four tackle points in defence.

For Nigeria, Edem Wisdom Ita led the way with eight raid points, Ekpe Victory Emmanuel picked up six points (five raid, one tackle), and Izu Prince Udah added five raid points. Nigeria came out stronger after the break, scoring 16 points in the second half, but India’s lead was never in danger.

The women’s team will now face off against the second placed team in Group B on Friday, October 30. Meanwhile, the men’s team face Tanzania on Tuesday, October 27. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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