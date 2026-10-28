Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship: Uganda women seal semi-final berth as India women and Sri Lanka women set up last-four clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uganda Women's win over Nigeria sealed the final semi-final spot and ended Malaysia Women's hopes. The women's semi-final line-up is now confirmed: Group A toppers India Women will face Group B runners-up Sri Lanka Women, while Group B toppers Kenya Women take on Group A runners-up Uganda Women on October 30.

In the men's competition, Kenya, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Uganda and Sri Lanka all registered wins, while the Lankans also sealed their knockout place, according to a release.

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Bangladesh Women thrashed England, Women 79-13 as Sraboni Mollick led with a stunning 27 points from 19 raids, including five bonus points, while Brishti Biswas added 12. Bangladesh scored 48 raid points and 16 tackle points and inflicted six All-Outs, while England managed just 11 raid points and two tackle points. The win took Bangladesh to four points, but it was not enough to reach the last four.

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Meanwhile, Uganda Women defeated Nigeria Women 65-22 to secure their place in the semi-finals. Nalwoga Nahia led Uganda with 22 points, including nine bonus points. Uganda scored 44 raid points and 12 tackle points and inflicted four All-Outs. Arako Charles top-scored for Nigeria with eight points, and Robert Moses added seven, but Nigeria could not contain Uganda's raiders.

Kenya defeated Canada 49-20 in the men's competition to stay unbeaten in Group B. Stephen Adongo led Kenya with six points, while Samuel Wafula and Rodgers Omondi Atieno added five each. Reuben Njuguna anchored the defence with four tackle points. Kenya scored 24 raid points and 15 tackle points and inflicted four All-Outs. Manpreet Singh top-scored for Canada with 10 points, but Canada managed just 13 raid points in total.

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Malaysia thrashed Nigeria 78-13 in the men's competition. Ravichandran Sivabalan was in sensational form with 23 points from 18 raids, including seven bonus points. Sarmah led the defence with eight tackle points, and Isaac Alton added six. Malaysia scored 42 raid points and 22 tackle points and inflicted six All-Outs.

Bangladesh defeated Australia 69-31 in the men's competition. Golder Dipayon led Bangladesh with 21 points from 18 raids, while Md. Liton Ali produced an all-round display with 14 points, seven of them from tackles. Md Ibrahim Khalil and Amol Chandra Roy added seven points each. Bangladesh scored 41 raid points and 14 tackle points, inflicted six All-Outs and registered two Super Raids. Divjot Singh top-scored for Australia with 12 points, but Australia managed just one tackle point all match.

Uganda edged Tanzania 35-28 in the closest contest of the day. Ibanda Derrick Sirivesiti led Uganda with 12 points, including a Super Tackle, while Mulalira Daglas added six and Tenywa Gasta contributed four tackle points. Uganda scored 19 raid points and 11 tackle points, inflicted two All-Outs and registered three Super Tackles. Juma Sultania top-scored for Tanzania with 13 points, and Masudi Omary added six tackle points.

Sri Lanka reached the semifinals after defeating England 50-22 in the men's competition to keep their perfect record in Group A. Vidhuranga led Sri Lanka with 11 points, while Lakshitha added nine and Sabihan and Missaka contributed five each. Samarakoon was flawless in defence with four tackle points from four successful tackles. Sri Lanka scored 28 raid points and 15 tackle points and inflicted three All-Outs.

The men’s team will face Sri Lanka in the final clash of Group A, with a chance to seal a place at the top of their group. (ANI)

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