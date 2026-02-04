Commonwealth nations confirmed for 3x3 Basketball at Glasgow 2026

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI) Glasgow 2026 has today confirmed the nations set to compete in the 3x3 Basketball competition at this summer's Commonwealth Games, marking a major milestone for a sport that made its debut just four years ago at Birmingham 2022, according to a release.

Advertisement

Taking place at the SEC Centre from 24 July to 29 July 2026, 3x3 Basketball is a fast-paced, half-court format of Basketball. Tickets are on sale for the incredibly high-octane 3x3 Basketball, which has become one of the most exciting and accessible versions of Basketball on the global stage with its urban roots and festival-like atmosphere.

Advertisement

It is played by two teams of three players, using one hoop and a 12-second shot clock to keep the action constantly moving. Games last just 10 minutes or end earlier if a team reaches 21 points, creating a high-energy, quickfire style of play that showcases speed, skill and agility.

Advertisement

Following the strong reception from fans to its first Commonwealth Games appearance in Birmingham 2022, the 3x3 Basketball programme has been expanded from eight teams per gender to 12 per gender for Glasgow 2026, demonstrating the rapid growth and rising global appeal of the exciting format.

The full list of qualified nations is:

Advertisement

Men's 3x3 Basketball Competition: Australia, Cayman Islands, Fiji, Guyana, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Scotland, Singapore

European Qualification Slot - Nation TBC*

Women's 3x3 Basketball Competition: Australia, Cayman Islands, Fiji, Jamaica, Kenya, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore, Tonga, Uganda

European Qualification Slot - Nation TBC*

Scotland, as the host nation, secures automatic entry in both the men's and women's tournaments. Several nations will return for their second Commonwealth Games 3x3 appearance following their participation at Birmingham 2022. Australia, Kenya, New Zealand and Scotland will all look to build on their previous experience, with Australia entering the event seeking to better their silver medal in the men's competition and their bronze medal in the women's.

Fiji, which secured qualification for both the men's and women's tournaments by winning the Pacific Mini Games in July 2025, will make their Commonwealth Games 3x3 debut alongside fellow Pacific Island first-timers Papua New Guinea and Tonga, who qualified in the women's event.

In addition, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Singapore will each field men's and women's teams for the first time, while Guyana, Malaysia and Nigeria will make their debut appearances in the men's draw. Uganda will make its first appearance in the women's competition.

Australia's three-time FIBA 3x3 World Cup bronze medallist, Commonwealth bronze medallist and Olympian Alex Wilson commented, "Playing 3x3 at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Birmingham was a massive moment for all of us and coming away with a bronze medal, alongside our men winning silver, only fuelled our ambition.

"That experience showed us what this format can mean on the Games stage; the crowds, the pace and the intensity were incredible. Heading into Glasgow 2026, we're determined to build on that success and show just how far Australian 3x3 has come."

Natalie Cunningham, Director of Sport, Glasgow 2026 said: "3x3 Basketball is going to be unmissable this summer. We saw in Birmingham just how electric the atmosphere can be; the speed, the intensity of the competition and the entertainment value had fans hooked from the first to the final whistle. With new nations making their debut and experienced teams back for another shot, Glasgow 2026 will showcase 3x3 at its very best."

Ann-Louise Morgan, Director of Sport at Commonwealth Sport, said: "3x3 Basketball has become one of the most exciting formats in global sport and expanding the competition to 12 men's and women's teams at Glasgow 2026 underlines just how far it has come. We're seeing a brilliant mix of nations qualify, including several making their Commonwealth Games debut in the sport, and its high-octane, crowd-friendly format perfectly captures the dynamic and youthful spirit of the Commonwealth Games."

Alex Sanchez, Managing Director of FIBA 3x3: ''The line-up confirmed for Glasgow 2026 underlines the continued growth and global reach of 3x3 Basketball. Expanding the competition to 12 teams per gender is a clear endorsement of the discipline's success, and it is encouraging to see both experienced nations and new participants represented. Glasgow 2026 will once again showcase 3x3 Basketball as a world-class competition on a major multi-sport stage, and we can't wait to see the action unfold this July.''

The draw and match schedule for 3x3 Basketball will be released later this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)