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Home / Sports / Commonwealth sport delegation visits Gujarat ahead of 2030 Centenary Games

Commonwealth sport delegation visits Gujarat ahead of 2030 Centenary Games

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ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): A high-level delegation from the Commonwealth Sport team visited Gujarat on Wednesday as part of preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking their first engagement since the city was officially confirmed as the host of the Centenary Games.

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During the visit, the delegation will meet senior government officials and inspect the proposed venues for the Games. The Gujarat tour started with a greeting meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

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"Gujarat is committed to completing the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 with teamwork, with the mantra of time-bound, qualitative, and effective planning given by Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi," said CM Bhupendra Patel.

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Dr Donald Rukare, the President of Commonwealth Sport, extended an invitation to CM Bhupendra Patel to attend the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to begin on July 23, 2026, in Glasgow.

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The 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark the centenary of the event and are expected to boost India's prospects for hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The International Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed that Commonwealth Sport awarded the 2030 centenary Games hosting rights to Ahmedabad, recognising the city as the host to mark 100 years since the inaugural Games in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

The first Commonwealth Games, in 1930 in Hamilton, featured a small number of countries competing, while the most recent Games, in Birmingham, England, in 2022, were dominated by Australia at the top of the medal table, followed by England, Canada, India, and New Zealand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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