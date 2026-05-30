"Communication makes a huge difference": Dhruv Jurel

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel highlighted the significance of positive communication in the dressing room and shared insights into his love for batting during an interview with JioStar.

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Speaking about the impact of words from teammates, Jurel said, "I always want people to keep talking to me. Someone should come up to me and have a chat so that they feed positive thoughts to my mind. Even a simple, normal thought can help. When someone tells me something before I go out to bat, it stays with me."

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He added, "I carry that thought into the middle. And when I can execute what we discussed, it gives me confidence. That kind of communication makes a huge difference in your personal mindset and the overall atmosphere in the dressing room."

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Jurel also shared how his passion for batting drives him to find extra time in the nets. "I love to bat. I keep telling Vikram Rathour, sir, our batting coach, to give me more time in the nets, but he always says no. So, I always find a way to bat more in every training session. I reach early and start batting 20 minutes before the session officially begins. When others want their turn, I ask for 10 more minutes."

He continued, "When that's up, I ask for five more. I just keep batting. When my turn ends, I take my pads off but leave them in the nets. If there's a gap later, I jump back in. Vikram sir knows I won't stop, so he always says, 'Dhruv, please come out and let the others bat too.' I do this every time because I love batting. Before a match, I don't want to feel that I am not ready."

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Coming to the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Qualifier 2 clash, a fine knock from young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (96 in 47 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and a cameo from Donovan Ferreira (38* in 11 balls, with two fours and four sixes) took the Royals to 214/6 in 20 overs.

Later in the chase of 215 runs, skipper Shubman Gill (104 in 53 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) and his 167-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (58 in 32 balls, with eight fours and a six) set the platform for a three-wicket win. (ANI)

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