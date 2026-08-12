Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): Having transitioned from coaching men's cricket to the women's game, UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar believes understanding the nuances of women's cricket and making use of the experience within the women's cricket ecosystem are key to helping players reach their full potential.

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The former Indian cricketer is currently serving as the head coach of both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL and UP Warriorz in the WPL. He took charge of the Warriorz ahead of the WPL 2026 season, succeeding Jon Lewis, and has previously served as an assistant coach with the Indian men's national team.

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Nayar said coaching women's cricket demands an understanding of its unique nuances, while also emphasising the importance of drawing on the experience and expertise within the women's cricket ecosystem.

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"I think we need to understand women's cricket as well. When a coach who's worked in men's cricket for so long with fellow cricketers, and also has the experience of playing for several years, it becomes relatively easy. When you come to women's cricket, the first thing you do is understand women's cricket, so you want to use the resources around you, like Lisa Sthalekar, Neetu David," Nayar told ANI.

Nayar said he has looked to utilise the experience of former players and senior members of the UP Warriorz setup, including Lisa Sthalekar, Neetu David, Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma, to help players reach their potential.

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For those unversed, the UP Warriorz are currently conducting a pre-season training camp in Bengaluru from August 10 to 13, with several members, including Trisha G, Shikha Pandey, Asha Shobhana, and Kiran Navgire, taking part ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL).

The coaching staff at Bengaluru's pre-season camp includes Nayar, Saurabh B. and Lisa Sthalekar, while Neetu is also attending as part of the franchise's preparations.

"So you want to use that experience of these top players and also the likes of Meg Lanning and Deepti and stuff to try and make sure you can press the right calls and try to get these girls to achieve their highest potential," he said.

Nayar admitted that moving from men's to women's cricket is not straightforward, but believes the growing exposure and curiosity among players makes it an exciting environment for coaches.

"It's not the easiest thing for someone because it's a completely different understanding of the game. But having said that, the curiosity for everyone to learn is far more because obviously they are now getting a lot more exposure, so it's very exciting to actually be in a position where you can hopefully help some of these girls achieve their true potential," he added.

The 42-year-old also highlighted the impact of the WPL on the evolution of women's cricket, particularly pointing to the rise in power-hitting and improvements in fitness standards.

"I think one of the changes is obviously the kind of shot-making and power that is involved in the game right now. The power scores have gone up. The shots that you see in women's cricket are no way different from men's cricket as well. I think there's also been a huge difference in the work ethic of the players and just the whole fitness standards in general," Nayar said.

According to Nayar, women's cricket is progressing steadily towards higher standards, with players becoming increasingly agile, powerful and physically prepared to compete at the highest level.

"So I think it's an upward curve where women's cricket is slowly but steadily going in the right direction, wherein the power, the fitness, and the agility that is required to play this sport at the highest level and be successful can see a huge mark and a huge difference from the previous years. So that's really heartening to see," he said.

On the possibility of the WPL expanding beyond its current five-team format, Nayar said the decision rests with the relevant authorities but welcomed the league's growth and impact on Indian women's cricket.

"Well, I think it's not a decision for me to make, to be honest. I think that there are people in place to make those decisions. We are with that part of the system that whatever the opportunities that the girls have been provided with so far, I think is amazing; they've enjoyed it thoroughly," Nayar said.

He added that the impact of the WPL on Indian women's cricket has been "tremendous" and said further expansion would be a positive sign for the sport.

"And I haven't heard anyone say anything, but you look at the league, and you just see the impact that this league has had on Indian cricket, Indian women's cricket, has been tremendous. So if the league grows, it's always a good sign, but even besides that, it's still a league that you can safely say is the best league in the world right now," Nayar concluded.

Nayar took charge of the Warriorz ahead of the 2026 season, succeeding Jon Lewis, and has previously served as an assistant coach with the Indian men's national team. (ANI)

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