Compound archery teams enter finals

The Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams stormed into the finals of the World Cup Stage 2 with commanding wins here on Wednesday, assuring the country of two medals from the prestigious event.

While the compound archers continued to shine, it was a grim picture in the Olympics discipline recurve section, where the Indians endured a disappointing day with only Dhiraj Bommadevara finishing in the top-10, while the rest struggled with ordinary qualifying scores.

The No. 1-ranked men’s team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav easily defeated Great Britain 239-232 in the quarterfinal before overcoming a strong challenge from Denmark 232-231 in the semifinal.

In the women’s compound section, the top ranked Indian team comprising

Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal, before defeating Great Britain in the last-four stage. Both the gold-medal matches against Mexico will take place on Saturday.