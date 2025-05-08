DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Compound archery teams enter finals

Compound archery teams enter finals

The Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams stormed into the finals of the World Cup Stage 2 with commanding wins here on Wednesday, assuring the country of two medals from the prestigious event. While the compound archers continued to...
article_Author
PTI
Shanghai, Updated At : 10:55 AM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams stormed into the finals of the World Cup Stage 2 with commanding wins here on Wednesday, assuring the country of two medals from the prestigious event.

While the compound archers continued to shine, it was a grim picture in the Olympics discipline recurve section, where the Indians endured a disappointing day with only Dhiraj Bommadevara finishing in the top-10, while the rest struggled with ordinary qualifying scores.

The No. 1-ranked men’s team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav easily defeated Great Britain 239-232 in the quarterfinal before overcoming a strong challenge from Denmark 232-231 in the semifinal.

Advertisement

In the women’s compound section, the top ranked Indian team comprising

Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal, before defeating Great Britain in the last-four stage. Both the gold-medal matches against Mexico will take place on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper