Compound interest: Indian archers light up Shanghai with double gold

PTI

Shanghai, May 20

Teenager Prathamesh Jawkar produced the biggest upset of his rising career, stunning world No. 1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to grab his maiden World Cup gold medal in the men’s individual compound section here today.

India bagged two gold medals in the non-Olympics compound section as the mixed team of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam opened the country’s tally by upsetting top-seeded South Koreans in the Stage 2 of the World Cup. This was a second successive World Cup gold medal for the duo, which had also won in the Antalya leg last month.

Prathamesh, who had earlier eliminated the South Korean duo of Kim Jongho and Choi Yonghee, continued his giant-killing act to defeat the Dutchman 149-148 in the final. That the 19-year-old dropped just one point from 15 arrows en route to defeating the two-time former world champion showed his incredible shooting at the highest level. The one-point miss came in the first end as both the archers remained neck and neck after starting off with 29-all.

The second, third and fourth ends saw both of them hitting the target at ease before the 29-year-old Dutchman finally faltered in the fifth end, capping a nine to hand the Indian teenager his first World Cup gold.

“There was a lot of pressure. I haven’t played a match with so much pressure,” he said. “But I just focused on myself and my shooting process. I wasn’t thinking much about my opponent. My teammates were also cheering for me, so I was motivated.”

Continuing their dream run, Deotale and Jyothi earlier shocked the seasoned pair of Kim Jongho and Oh Yoohyun, winning the final 156-155. Both the Indian and South Korean pairs shot identical 39s out of 40 in each of the first three ends. In the final end, the South Koreans cracked under pressure as Deotale and Jyothi came up with a 39 again.

“Throughout the World Cup, our coordination and shooting process were very good. And in the final too, we focused on our shooting process,” Jyothi said.

Jyothi has now made a strong start to the World Cup season with three gold medals, including one in the individual section in Antalya.

She is now dreaming big with the World Championships a couple of months away. “Winning the gold medals is a big boost to our confidence. We look to continue the momentum,” she said.