Conditions apply to fortunes, feels Williamson

PTI

Chennai, October 12

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson reckons that quickly adapting to the changing Indian conditions will be the biggest challenge for every team in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

The matches are being held at different venues with a few supporting spin bowlers and others offering assistance to fast bowlers. While a few pitches are a batting paradise and others slow.

The Kiwis so far have a clean slate with wins against defending champions England and Netherlands.

They take on Bangladesh in Chennai tomorrow, where the wicket is tipped to act slow, as was the case during the India-Australia clash on Sunday.

Williamson, who is returning to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff, acknowledged that spinners will determine the outcome of the contest.

“You go from venue to venue, and they do vary a lot, and we have seen here that there’s been that spin, and the pitch has varied perhaps as the games moved on as well, so throughout the day. But definitely, both teams have some good spin bowlers that no doubt will play a big part tomorrow,” Williamson said on the eve of the match.

“Not just here in India, but any country when you play, certainly world events where there are multiple games on surfaces, in quite quick succession that you do see such a variety of surfaces that you have to try and adapt to as quickly as possible. So, from where the tournament starts to perhaps midway and towards the end, it can all look quite different,” he said.

