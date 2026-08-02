"Confidence comes from the work you put in every single day": Judoka Ishroop Narang to fight for bronze medal at CWG 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): At just 19, Indian judoka Ishroop Narang has emerged as one of the country's brightest young talents, earning her place in India's Commonwealth Games contingent after a series of strong performances in the women's -78kg category.

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From winning silver at the Junior Asian Championships to claiming bronze at the Junior Asian Cup, Ishroop has steadily built a reputation as one of India's most promising judokas, with Glasgow marking another significant milestone in her journey, according to a press release from her training institute IIS.

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Narang defeated Cameroon's Georgika Wesley Djengue Moune in the Women's - 78kg repechage round on Sunday and will play the bronze medal bout at 7:30 pm IST (approx.). Competing in one of judo's most demanding weight categories has taught Ishroop the value of patience, resilience and continuous learning, qualities she believes will be key as she prepares to take on some of the Commonwealth's best.

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"Every competition teaches you something new. When you compete against stronger and more experienced athletes, you understand where you need to improve. My focus has always been on getting better with every tournament, trusting my training and staying calm when I step onto the mat. Representing India at the Commonwealth Games is a proud moment, and I'm looking forward to giving my best," she said to IIS.

Training in a high-performance environment alongside some of India's leading athletes has played an important role in Ishroop's development, helping her sharpen every aspect of her preparation while building the confidence needed to compete at the highest level.

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"Training at the Inspire Institute of Sport has given me an environment where I can focus completely on improving every day. Living on campus with athletes from different sports motivates you because everyone is working towards the same goal. Having the support of my coaches and the entire team has helped me become more confident, both in training and when I compete internationally," Narang added.

Baye Diawara, her coach, believes Ishroop's willingness to learn and disciplined approach have been the driving force behind her rapid rise.

"Ishroop is someone who is always looking to improve. She approaches every training session with the mindset of learning something new and has steadily developed the maturity needed to compete at the international level. The Commonwealth Games will be another valuable step in her journey, and we're confident she'll embrace the challenge," said Diawara.

Despite stepping onto one of the biggest stages of her young career, Ishroop remains focused on the process rather than the occasion.

"I've learnt that in judo, you have to stay in the moment. My focus is on one bout at a time and executing what we've worked on in training. If I can do that and give my best on the day, I'll be happy because I know the results will take care of themselves," concluded Narang.

After establishing herself as one of India's brightest young judokas through consistent performances on the international circuit, Ishroop now heads to Glasgow eager to test herself against some of the Commonwealth's best, taking another important step in what promises to be a bright career. (ANI)

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