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Home / Sports / "Congratulations to all winning athletes of World Yogasana Championships": PM Modi

"Congratulations to all winning athletes of World Yogasana Championships": PM Modi

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ANI
Updated At : 01:08 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's dominant performance at the inaugural World Yogasana Championships on Sunday, saying the country's 114-medal haul reflected the growing global recognition of yoga and congratulating the athletes for topping the medal standings.

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Addressing the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister also highlighted the worldwide celebrations of the International Day of Yoga, saying people across the globe had joined India's efforts to promote the ancient discipline.

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"Another event took place in June that saw the entire world join hands with India's efforts - and that event was 'International Yoga Day'. This time, diverse Yoga events were held at over 2,500 locations across the globe. In our country, crores of people participated in Yoga programmes at numerous places," said PM Modi.

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"There has also been much discussion this month about the 'World Yogasana Championship' held in Ahmedabad. India won a total of 114 medals in this event, including 102 gold medals. India topped the medal tally at this championship. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the winning athletes," he added.

The inaugural World Yogasana Championships, held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad earlier this month, brought together 522 athletes from 78 countries, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

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Hosts India dominated the competition, finishing with 114 medals, including 102 gold, to comfortably top the medal standings. Japan finished a distant second with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals, while Argentina secured third place, courtesy of Nabila Barraza's tally of two gold and three silver medals.

Beyond India's overwhelming success, the event also highlighted the sport's growing international footprint, with countries such as Oman, Jordan, Iran and the United Arab Emirates participating in the championship, signalling the emergence of Yogasana as a developing competitive discipline across the Middle East.

The International Day of Yoga is observed worldwide on June 21, and this year's theme was "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focusing on the role of yoga in promoting long-term health, wellness and active living across all age groups.

Prime Minister Modi led the national celebrations in Kolkata, performing yoga asanas with thousands of participants at Red Road.

International Yoga Day has been observed annually on June 21 since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in December 2014, following an initiative by Prime Minister Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th edition of the global observance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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