Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questions NITI Aayog task force on F1 revival, alleges “cronyism”

New Delhi [India], September 16(ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday questioned the government's decision to constitute a NITI Aayog task force to assess the feasibility of reviving the Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, alleging "cronyism" by the Modi government.

Ramesh, in a post on X, alleged that the task force was constituted to facilitate the revival of the Formula One Grand Prix at BIC through financial and other incentives.

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"It is no surprise that Niti Aayog has just set up a task force to revive the Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida through financial and other incentives. After all, the BIC and other assets had been taken over from another private company by the Modani conglomerate just a few months back. Every day the Modi Govt plumbs new depths of cronyism. More will be revealed very soon," Ramesh said in the post.

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The government has constituted a task force under NITI Aayog to examine the feasibility of reviving Formula One and developing the broader motorsports ecosystem in the country.

The task force will assess taxation-related issues and other challenges affecting the growth of motorsports in India, besides examining the potential international, economic, tourism and investment benefits of hosting motorsport events.

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It will also identify key priorities, infrastructure requirements and operational needs for the sustainable development of the sector, and examine the need for a comprehensive policy framework for motorsports.

The task force will further recommend suitable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to support the growth of motorsports in the country.

The Task Force for Formula One Grand Prix feasibility assessment is chaired by Yugal Kishore Joshi, Programme Director (YAS), NITI Aayog.

Its members include the Joint Secretary, Department of Sports; Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce; Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; representatives from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT); representatives from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments; representatives from Buddh International Circuit and Madras International Circuit; the President/Secretary General of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI); and a technical expert nominated by FMSCI.

The task force may also co-opt other members based on requirements.

The move comes as the government considers bringing Formula One back to the Buddh International Circuit, nearly 13 years after the last Indian Grand Prix was held at the track.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also visited the BIC in Greater Noida earlier this year, signalling the government's interest in reviving the Indian Grand Prix.

The Indian Grand Prix was held at the Buddh International Circuit from 2011 to 2013, with Germany's Sebastian Vettel winning all three editions for Red Bull Racing.

The inaugural race was held on October 30, 2011, as the 17th round of the Formula One season, with Vettel emerging victorious.

Formula One has not returned to the Indian circuit since 2013. India later hosted a MotoGP round at the Buddh International Circuit in September 2023, but the event has not returned since. (ANI)

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