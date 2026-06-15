Connolly, Shoriful register memorable outings during 3rd Australia-Bangladesh ODI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 15 (ANI): Australian batter Cooper Connolly and Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam had memorable outings in Australia's consolation win over Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

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A sensational century from Connolly helped Australia secure a one-wicket win while chasing 275 against a valiant Bangladesh unit, who have already achieved their first-ever ODI series win over six-time world champions.

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At the age of 22 years and 296 days, Connolly became the third youngest ODI centurion for Australia, with legends like Ricky Ponting (at 21 years and 21 days in 1996) and Steve Smith (21 years and 118 days) being ahead of him. Connolly smacked a sensational 149 in 136 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes, with a strike rate of 111.19. This is his first-ever international century, which follows his maiden professional cricket ton while representing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in this IPL season before this series.

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In 12 ODIs and nine innings, Connolly has 281 runs at an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 86.46, with a century and a fifty to his name.

On the other hand, Shoriful, with his figures of 6/48, registered the fifth-best figures by a Bangladesh bowler, with Mashrafe Mortaza's 6/26 against Kenya in 2006 still being the best for the Asian side.

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Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They were reduced to 61/3 in 14.1 overs, but fifties from Towhid Hridoy (83 in 88 balls, with eight fours), Mosaddek Hossain (56* in 51 balls, with five fours and a six) and Litton Das (58* in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took Bangladesh to 274/5 in their 50 overs.

Matt Renshaw (2/44) and Xavier Bartlett (2/47) were among the top wicket takers for Australia.

During the chase, Australia was 70/3 at one point, but a 64-run stand between Connolly and Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 45 balls, with a four) brought back some momentum. Connolly took Australia past 200-run mark with a 68-run stand with Cameron Green (27 in 35 balls, with a four and a six). Oliver Peake (27 in 32 balls, with two fours and a six) delivered another handy cameo, taking Australia to the brink of win before they made a mess out of it by sinking to 271/9. However, Adam Zampa (4*) and Riley Meredith (2*) guided Australia home with three balls left. (ANI)

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