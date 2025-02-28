"Controlled the game with very long possessions in second half": FCG head coach Manolo Marquez after winning against PFC

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez expressed satisfaction with his team's performance after they secured a narrow 1-0 win against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, despite not being at their best.

FC Goa recorded their fourth consecutive win as Carl McHugh's strike proved decisive. Despite enjoying more possession, FC Goa struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the game. Punjab FC grew into the game in the second half, but like FC Goa, couldn't carve out the best of chances. It was a quiet game for both teams' keepers, who each made just two saves.

With their 13th win of the season, FC Goa now hold an eight-point lead over third-placed Jamshedpur FC. Coach Marquez admitted it wasn't an entertaining game but was pleased with his players' effort.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said, "The game was boring. It's difficult because we have already lost the possibility to win the Shield. But we spoke with the players before the game, that we are still not in the second position. Now, we are very close. But before the game, we needed five points. Now we still need to win one more game, and it's important. I think that we more or less controlled the game with very long possessions in the second half, but if you don't arrive to the other box, 1-0 is a short score, and in one moment, the other team can do something. But I am satisfied with the effort of the guys, and I feel the win is fair."

While FC Goa have already qualified for the playoffs, this win was crucial in solidifying their hold on second place, which guarantees a direct semi-final spot. Marquez acknowledged the game's importance despite their position in the table and was pleased with the three points, even though his team didn't perform well.

"We had the motivation because imagine if we lost the game today and Jamshedpur FC won the other game. Jamshedpur FC beat us in both games. We would have had to still play the last game in Kolkata against the (League) champions. We needed to win today. When we scored the goal, even what I think is an unlucky goal, I don't know who touched the ball exactly during the shot of Carl. But the team was like, okay.. Not scared..But we only controlled the game, which is not easy. Punjab FC played most of the second half with only one foreigner, Petros (Giakoumakis), and we passed off the minutes. For us, it was okay, and Punjab FC tried to attack. I feel that we defended okay. This game won't be in the story of the best games in Indian football. But the three points for us are very important at this moment," he explained. (ANI)

