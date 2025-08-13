DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Corbin Bosch penalised for send-off gesture in second T20I against Australia

Corbin Bosch penalised for send-off gesture in second T20I against Australia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:30 PM Aug 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Darwin [Australia], August 13 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch was sanctioned for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Australia, which was played at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Bosch breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match", as per the ICC.

The incident took place in the 17th over of Australia's innings when, after dismissing Ben Dwarshuis, Bosch gestured towards the player's dugout in a send-off that could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Advertisement

For the offence, one demerit point has been added to Bosch's disciplinary record. He accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC Match Officials, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

There was plenty at stake for South Africa, who came in 1-0 down and aiming to take the series to a decider.

Advertisement

After a shaky start, the visitors were lifted by a brilliant knock from young Dewald Brevis, whose unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls powered them to 218/7.

The 22-year-old, who reached his century in just 41 balls, became the youngest Men's T20I centurion for South Africa and recorded the second-fastest T20I ton for his country.

In response, Tim David's 24-ball fifty kept Australia's hopes alive, but three wickets apiece from Bosch and Kwena Maphaka bowled the hosts out for 165, handing South Africa a 53-run win.

The series decider will take place in Cairns on Saturday, August 16, ahead of the ODI leg starting on August 19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts