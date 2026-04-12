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Home / Sports / Could Venkatesh Iyer's strong record vs MI tempt RCB to play him at Wankhede?

Could Venkatesh Iyer's strong record vs MI tempt RCB to play him at Wankhede?

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ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be tempted to play all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer during their marquee clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, given his strong record against the five-time champions and at the iconic venue in Mumbai.

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Venkatesh made his first appearance as an RCB player during IPL 2026 edition during the last match as an Impact Player, scoring a fiery 29* in 15 balls, with a four and a six to power his side to a score of 201/8.

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Against MI, the all-rounder has a strong record, scoring 365 runs in seven matches at an average of 60.83, with a strike rate of 160.08, including a century and three fifties.

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In six innings at Wankhede, Venkatesh has made 202 runs at an average of 33.67, with a strike rate of 137.41, including a century and fifty each.

In 63 IPL matches and 57 innings, he has made 1,497 runs at an average of 30.55 and a strike rate of over 138, with a century and 12 fifties.

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Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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