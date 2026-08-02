New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Olympic medallist and ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday congratulated 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma after the teenager clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

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Tanvi defeated Vietnam's sixth-seeded Thuy Linh Nguyen 21-16, 21-16 in the women's singles final to claim the biggest title of her young career.

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Congratulating the youngster, Sindhu praised Tanvi's talent, attacking game and confidence to compete against top players, while saying the teenager has a bright future ahead.

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"Couldn't be prouder of this girl. I've been saying for years that Tanvi has all the ingredients to become a very special player. The talent, the stroke-making, the courage to take on the best, it's all there," Sindhu wrote on X.

Couldn’t be prouder of this girl. ❤️ I’ve been saying for years that Tanvi has all the ingredients to become a very special player. The talent, the stroke-making, the courage to take on the best, it’s all there. The only thing she needed was a little more stability and… https://t.co/i3iIxUpNQM pic.twitter.com/Rrnv9pusL6 — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 2, 2026

The veteran shuttler said Tanvi's stability and experience have improved over time and expressed happiness at seeing her development.

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"The only thing she needed was a little more stability and experience, and it's been so lovely to watch that come together. This is just the beginning, Tanvi. Keep working, keep believing, and stay hungry," she added.

Sindhu also said Tanvi's success was a positive sign for the future of Indian badminton. "Indian badminton has a very bright future ahead of it with players like you. So proud of you."

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media hailed Tanvi's achievement in a post on X.

"17 YEARS OLD. RECORD-BREAKER. CHAMPION. Tanvi Sharma wins the Taipei Open 2026 to become the youngest champion in tournament history and only the 4th Indian Women's Singles shuttler to lift a Super 300+ trophy," BAI Media said.

At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the history of the Taipei Open, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men's doubles final in 2006. (ANI)

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