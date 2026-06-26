Belfast [Ireland], June 26 (ANI): The debutant Matthew Hollard got the Player of the Match award in his first international match, and it came against the World Champions India.

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The Irish seamer finished with the bowling figures of 28/3 and played a big role in restricting the visitors to 148 after the hosts set a big target of 183 runs in Belfast. With their first international win over India, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match bilateral series.

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With his second delivery in international cricket, Hollard dismissed Ishan Kishan, as the wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker took a brilliant high catch behind the wickets. He went on to dismiss Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar in his next two overs.

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Talking about his T20I debut against India, Hollard said, "In all honesty, I never expected this. I always knew I had it, but to have a debut against India, it's honestly a dream come true. I couldn't have asked for anything better. My family they've flown out from Johannesburg to come and visit me. It's actually just... It's still a bit of a dream right now, in all honesty."

Hollard became only the second Irish player to win a POTM award on T20I debut after Andre Botha (38 & 3/18) against Scotland in 2008. Hollard's 3/28 on debut is the second-best bowling figures by an Irish player against Indian in T20Is.

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On his emotions after his first wicket on debut, he said, "It's actually funny. After that first ball, I turned to Harry, and I said, "The first one's done." And as soon as that ball went up, I honestly stopped breathing for a minute. And then as soon as Lorcan took it, all the emotions sort of just exploded out of me. It was really, really, really special.

The 27-year-old pacer was brought up in Boksburg, South Africa, and talked about his journey.

Speaking about his journey to representing Ireland, Hollard said, "I've really been wanting to come over to Ireland since 2019. Then COVID hit, and there were a lot of complications. A lot of things happened that were a bit of a setback for me. My brother came first, and then he said, "You have to come now." And he pulled me over here. And ever since then, Cricket Ireland has just treated me unbelievably well. They've backed me, and I'm just extremely grateful for them, in all honesty.

With this win, Ireland became the 11th team to beat India in Internationals. India are the eighth Full Member side Ireland have beaten in Internationals, and now, only Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are left for the Irish side.

He became the first player from Balbriggan Cricket Club to represent Ireland, and talking about that, he said, "Honestly, you guys never knew who I was, what I did, where I came from. You guys have allowed me to come over here and play cricket. So, Balbriggan, everyone there, thank you for the support, and just thank you. Thanks for the journey."

On having his family present for his debut and his message to those back home, the seamer said, "I haven't seen them in a while, and having them over here, it's honestly just... nothing could be better right now. Them seeing me receive my cap and them cheering me from the side there, it's... yeah, it's unbelievable. And to my family back home, I know all the boys are watching there, all the cousins, thank you. I know you're supporting, and thanks for the messages. They're drinking brandy, and I really know it's going down there. So, yeah, thank you." (ANI)

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