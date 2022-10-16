Couldn't have risked Bumrah's career for World Cup: Rohit

PTI

Melbourne, October 15

The Indian team could not have risked playing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup with a dodgy back, said captain Rohit Sharma today. He also said Bumrah’s replacement, Mohammed Shami, is on his way to full recovery from Covid.

Speaking at the captains’ media interaction ahead of the first round of the tournament, Sharma gave an update on Shami, who has been drafted into the squad despite having not played a competitive game since July.

“Shami had Covid two-three weeks ago. He was called to the NCA then, he worked hard for the last 10 days and he is in Brisbane. He will practise with us tomorrow,” Sharma said. “Whatever we have heard on his recovery is positive. He did three-four bowling sessions with full intensity. We have made a lot of effort to do player management over the last 12 months but injuries happen. If you see, whoever has come into the squad, he has got matches under his belt.”

Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament with a stress fracture in the back, leaving a big hole in the bowling department. While the batting has come a long way in the last one year, the bowling remains the team’s weak link.

“Bumrah is a quality bowler. We spoke to a lot of specialists about his (back) injury but the response was not very positive. World Cup is important but his career is more important, he is only 27-28. We could not have risked playing him here, that is what the specialists also said. We will miss him,” he added.

Ganguly set to become CAB president, again

New Delhi: Outgoing BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to be back as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) as he will contest the polls for the post. Ganguly, who had to step down from the BCCI president’s post as there is no precedent of anyone continuing at the post for more than three years, had been the CAB president for four years between 2015 and 2019. “Yes, I will be contesting the CAB polls. I plan to file my nomination on October 22,” he said. pti