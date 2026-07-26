"Country is proud": PT Usha congratulates CWG 2026 silver medallist Rishikanta Singh

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha congratulated the Indian weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh for winning the silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday.

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Rishikanta's silver medal marked India's first at the ongoing Games, while it was the second overall after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze medal earlier.

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In a post on X, PT Usha congratulated Rishikanta on winning India's second medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, praising his silver medal and record-breaking 121kg snatch, and wishing him success in future competitions.

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"Our second medal at Glasgow. Many congratulations to Rishikanta Singh on the silver medal win. A commonwealth games record in snatch to go with it. The country is proud of the incredible effort he put in to win us a medal! Best wishes to him for all future events," she said.

https://x.com/PTUshaOfficial/status/2081367644696121499?s=20

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Notably, Rishikanta finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk), while Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273kg (121kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). Kenya's Joshua Mboya took bronze with 260kg (115kg + 145kg), according to ESPN.

The Indian lifter made a strong start in the snatch, successfully clearing 116kg before improving to 119kg. On his final attempt, Rishikanta lifted 121kg to break the Commonwealth Games snatch record and set a new personal best. Kasdan, however, matched the 121kg effort moments later, leaving the two lifters tied at the top after the opening discipline.

In the clean and jerk, Rishikanta safely opened with a successful lift of 143kg to take the overall lead temporarily with a total of 264kg. Kasdan responded by clearing 145kg and then 149kg to move ahead with 270kg, putting the pressure back on the Indian.

Needing 151kg on his final attempt to reclaim the lead, Rishikanta completed the clean but was unable to lock out the jerk, ending his challenge for gold. Kasdan then capped off a dominant performance by lifting 152kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to register a Games record total of 273kg. (ANI)

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