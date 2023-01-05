Covid Vaccination: Novak Djokovic set to miss two big US events

New York, January 4
Novak Djokovic is set to miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open ATP 1000 events this year if he remains unvaccinated against Covid-19, after United States authorities said non-nationals will need to have taken their shots to enter the country.
A statement from the Transportation Security Administration today said the requirement for foreign air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until April 10.
Indian Wells runs on March 6-19 and the Miami Open on March 20-April 2 and Djokovic risks missing the two important hardcourt tournaments if he does not take the vaccine.
The 35-year-old was unable to defend his Australian Open crown last year after being deported from that country on the eve of the Major due to his unvaccinated status. Djokovic, who has won 21 Grand Slam titles, was also not able to travel to New York for the 2022 US Open without proof of vaccination, the same reason that had forced him to miss tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan
The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan arou...
Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani
Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...