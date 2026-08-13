CPL 2026: Saint Lucia Kings edged by St Kitts & Nevis Patriots despite strong contributions from Kamil Pooran and Jewel Andrew

Gros Islet [Saint Lucia], August 13 (ANI): Saint Lucia Kings were unable to convert a promising start into a winning performance, going down by five wickets to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their CPL 2026 fixture at home in Gros Islet, early on Thursday.

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After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Kings posted 155 for 8, with Kamil Pooran and Jewel Andrew putting together a strong third-wicket partnership to give the hosts momentum through the middle overs, according to a press release from the franchise.

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However, SKN Patriots bowlers Jason Holder and Saurabh Netravalkar, who claimed three wickets apiece, restricted the Kings from pushing towards a big total.

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Pooran led the scoring for the Kings with an aggressive 30-ball 54, striking boundaries at regular intervals after the hosts lost both Andries Gous and Ackeem Auguste during the powerplay. Andrew provided excellent support, scoring 58 from 42 deliveries as the pair added 82 runs from 51 balls.

Following Pooran's dismissal, Andrew combined with Charith Asalanka for another 39 runs, but the scoring rate was slow. The hosts managed only 22 runs during the final five overs.

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Patriots began their chase positively, with Kyle Mayers contributing 32 from just 16 balls during a 34-run partnership with Andre Fletcher.

Andre Fletcher anchored the chase with a composed unbeaten 48 from 41 balls. The opener found support from Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder and Dasun Shanaka, who chipped in with 19, 10 and 12 runs respectively to help SKN Patriots register their first win of the season, with 14 balls to spare.

Saint Lucia Kings will turn its attention to the next fixture against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons early on Saturday. (ANI)

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