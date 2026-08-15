DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / CPL: Saint Lucia Kings rise to table top after victory in rain-affected thriller against Falcons

CPL: Saint Lucia Kings rise to table top after victory in rain-affected thriller against Falcons

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gros Islet [Saint Lucia], August 15 (ANI): Saint Lucia Kings (SLK), on Saturday, produced another impressive display of resilience in the Caribbean Premier League 2026, overcoming Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (ABF) by three wickets via the DLS method in a rain-affected encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia.

Advertisement

With this second victory of the season, the team also cemented its position at the top of the table, according to a press release.

Advertisement

After being asked to bat by the Kings, the Falcons struggled to build momentum on a challenging surface. The bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the innings, with Matthew Forde clinching 4 wickets, restricting ABF to 98/9 in 19 overs.

Advertisement

Rain then intervened, reducing the Kings' chase to 8 overs with a revised target of 52 runs. What followed was an extraordinary passage of play as the Kings found themselves in serious trouble at 21/6, with the Falcons sensing a remarkable turnaround.

However, Forde held his nerve to add valuable 11 runs, emerging as the key figure in the tense finish, contributing with both bat and ball to keep his side's hopes alive.

Advertisement

With wickets falling rapidly, the Kings' lower order showed composure under pressure and eventually dragged their side across the line. SLK reached the magic figure of 54 with two balls remaining, securing a three-wicket victory.

With another hard-fought win under their belt, the Kings will look to build momentum as they face Barbados Royals on August 17. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts