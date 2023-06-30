Cracks open up in WFI body

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 29

It is clear that all is not well within the ad hoc committee that was appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The IOA, earlier this month, had added wrestling coaches Gyan Singh and Ashok Garg to the ad hoc body led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa to help out in the technical aspect of the sport.

Gyan, however, has claimed that the coaches’ inputs are not being entertained by Bajwa. Former shooter Suma Shirur is the other member of the committee.

The announcement of exemption in the trials for the protesting wrestlers has received criticism from many in the wrestling fraternity, including Deepak Punia (in picture). File photo

Gyan told The Tribune that the coaching duo was not consulted before the announcement of the trials, adding that Bajwa rarely gives them time to discuss the sport.

“Nobody knows how he came up with this idea to hold two sets of trials for the Asian Games and the World Championships,” Gyan said. “I am saying this because neither I nor Garg was consulted before sending out the mail to the wrestlers who sat on the dharna,” he added.

“Forget about the trials, Bajwa has never made a serious effort to meet us as he is always busy with other work — he is also the chef de mission for the Asian Games. We met him on Monday when he could only spare a little over three minutes as he had to attend a meeting for the Asian Games,” he added.

Bajwa was unavailable for comments.

Controversial trials

The trials that Gyan is referring to will be held between August 5 and 15 to select the Indian team for the World Championships and the Asian Games. Bajwa had sent out a correspondence regarding this on June 22.

As per the plan, wrestlers will take part in the first trials, dates of which have not been decided yet. The winners of those trials will then have to face Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender Kinha in their respective weight categories to guarantee a place in the Indian squad.

This plan has been criticised by many, including London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt. Even Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and World Championships silver medallist Deepak Punia have raised objections.

“This trials are not fair. The rules have to be fair for everyone. You cannot give benefit to one set of wrestlers. Had they talked to us, we would have found a solution that would have been amicable to all parties,” Gyan said.

“Anyways, we are supposed to meet him tomorrow and I hope he will give us a hearing. We are also trying to meet IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey to raise this issue with him. The only plausible reason for him to ignore it is that we sat with the wrestlers during the protests and he may think we will be biased towards them. I am not supporting or opposing anybody here, I just want to be fair,” he added.