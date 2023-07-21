Crawley’s Bazball sets stage on fire as England zoom ahead

MANCHESTER, July 20

A sensational 189 from Zak Crawley, the highest score by an Englishman in a home Ashes clash in 26 years, helped the hosts post 384/4 to storm past Australia’s first innings total and lead by 67 after a remarkable Day 2 of the fourth Test.

With rain forecast over the weekend, England know they are in a race against time to get the win they need to level the series and produced a blistering display of aggressive shot-making that was too hot for a shell-shocked Australia.

After taking the final two wickets to bowl Australia out for 317 at the start of the day, Crawley, ably supported by Moeen Ali (54) and Joe Root (84), became the series’ top run scorer with his huge knock.

In scenes rarely seen in this format of the game, England raced along, scoring at a rate of 5.33 per over, the fourth fastest ever, for an innings of five overs or more, against Australia by any side in Test cricket history.

Crawley had only hit one six all series before coming to the crease today, but three hits sailed over the Old Trafford boundary, alongside 21 fours, scoring at over a run-a-ball throughout to swing the momentum once more in England’s favour.

England’s hero from the last Test, Harry Brook, and captain Ben Stokes kept the boundaries flowing to extend the lead and they will look to ramp things up even more tomorrow as England look to secure a quick-fire success.

Fastest Ashes hundreds for Eng

Gilbert Jessop: 76 balls, The Oval in 1902

Ian Botham: 86 balls, Leeds in 1981

Ian Botham: 86 balls, Manchester in 1981

Zak Crawley: 93 balls, Manchester in 2023

Brief scores: Australia: 317; England: 384/2 in 72 overs (Crawley 189, Root 84, Ali 54). — Reuters

#Australia #England