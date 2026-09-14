DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / “Created a new chapter in Indian sporting history”: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan hails Dhiraj Bommadevara’s Archery World Cup Final gold

“Created a new chapter in Indian sporting history”: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan hails Dhiraj Bommadevara’s Archery World Cup Final gold

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:05 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday congratulated Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara for his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico, praising his composure, precision and determination.

The Deputy CM’s official handle on X hailed Dhiraj’s achievement after he became the first Indian male recurve archer to win an individual gold medal at the Archery World Cup Final.

Advertisement

“Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico. With remarkable composure, precision and determination, Dhiraj defeated Japan’s Junya Nakanishi in a thrilling shoot-off to claim Recurve Men’s individual gold, becoming the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final,” the post read.

Advertisement

The Andhra Deputy CM also highlighted Dhiraj’s journey from Vijayawada to the global stage, describing his success as an inspiration for young athletes.

“His journey and dedication are especially inspiring. Hailing from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Dhiraj began his archery journey at a young age and has now risen to the pinnacle of the sport, carrying the Tricolour with distinction on the world stage. This is a landmark moment for Indian archery and a testament to the talent, discipline and determination of our athletes,” it added.

Advertisement

“Congratulations, @BommadevaraD. You have made Bharat proud and created a new chapter in Indian sporting history,” the post concluded.

Dhiraj Bommadevara created history by winning the men’s individual title at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico, becoming the first Indian male archer to claim an individual crown at the season-ending event, according to Olympics.com.

The 25-year-old defeated Japan’s Nakanishi Junya 6-5 in a thrilling gold medal match that went into a shoot-off. Dhiraj held his nerve under pressure, hitting a 10 in the deciding attempt to beat Nakanishi’s nine and secure the biggest individual title of his career.

With this achievement, Dhiraj became only the second Indian archer to win an individual title at the Archery World Cup Final, following Dola Banerjee, who won the women’s recurve title in Dubai in 2007. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts