"Creates a different environment...brings that light to us": Indian Asian Games 2026 heroes speak on meeting PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India's Asian Games athletes Lovlina Borgohain, archer Kumkum Mohod, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and sailor Nethra Kumanan expressed happiness after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their performances at the continental multi-sport event.

PM Modi interacted with India's Asian Games 2026 contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, as athletes, coaches and officials gathered to mark the country's performance at the continental showpiece.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumkum Mohod, who scripted history by winning India's first-ever women's individual recurve archery gold at the Asian Games, along with a women's team gold alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma and a mixed recurve silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara, shared her excitement at meeting the Prime Minister for the first time.

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"It feels very good today because I got to meet the Prime Minister for the first time. It was my dream to meet the Prime Minister, and when we met for the first time, our entire team gave him a gift, and he took it from my hand. It felt really good to meet him," she said.

She also revealed that after being welcomed at home, she was gifted a scooter and a mobile phone by her father. She also revealed that she received a warm welcome upon returning home, with her father surprising her with gifts.

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"At the airport, I received a very warm welcome, and at home too, a very good welcome. I got many surprises when I went home; my father gifted me a scooter and a mobile phone," she added.

Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched a landmark gold medal in the women's 75 kg boxing category, spoke about the atmosphere during her interactions with the Prime Minister and how his words motivate athletes.

"It felt really good to me. Whenever we come to meet him, it creates a different environment. Today I was sitting right beside him.

Sometimes it used to happen that we had to watch from very far away, even then, we felt very happy, but today I was sitting right with him.

That was a completely different energy, and the environment was totally different," she said.

Lovlina said the occasion was particularly special for young athletes participating in the Asian Games for the first time. She also revealed that she returned from a family trip to Vietnam to attend the interaction with the Prime Minister.

"For me, it was very special. And the way he spoke, he motivates us a lot. There were many young stars among the players who were participating in the Asian Games for the very first time, and for them also, today's day was very special. Meeting the Prime Minister of the country is very special for everyone, and it is very special for us as well. I came back from Vietnam just to meet him. I had gone to Vietnam with my family, and I came back just to meet him for today's event," she added.

Lovlina also highlighted the significance of PM Modi's vision for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2030, which India is set to host, and the country's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, saying these ambitions were important for athletes.

India's Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who added an Asian Games medal to her achievements with a silver in the women's 49 kg category, also expressed excitement over the contingent's interaction with the Prime Minister. She said his encouragement remained consistent regardless of whether athletes won medals.

"Every time we bring a medal, or even if we do not, the way Sir welcomes us and gives us motivation helps us look forward to our support and motivation. It felt really good meeting him today. When we bring a medal, we talk about what to plan for the future and what changes to make. And even if we do not bring a medal, he is not disappointed; he motivates us even more that this is part of a player's life, and we have to think about the future. That gives us even more motivation and strength," she said.

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan, who clinched a bronze medal in the women's dinghy event, described meeting the Prime Minister as a significant honour and a source of motivation for future competitions.

"Today we got to meet the Prime Minister, which was hugely motivating. He met all of us, he shook hands with all of us. It was a huge honour to be given that importance from him, that recognition, and I think it is going to motivate us going forward for the next events. He met us when we went to the Olympics as well, so seeing him again was a huge honour, as it is each time. That he gives it that importance, that he brings that light to us, and yeah, it was just a huge honour and hugely motivating for us to keep going, keep pushing, and encourage the newer generations as well," she said.

The Indian women's cricket team, which clinched the gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan, also attended the programme after flying in from Raipur on Thursday. Veteran batter Harmanpreet Kaur presented a signed jersey to the Prime Minister.

During the interaction, athletes felicitated PM Modi with signed jerseys, a signed hockey stick and a shawl. India's men's and women's hockey teams also presented jerseys to him, while women's team captain Salima Tete gifted him a hockey stick.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was present at the event and sat among the athletes as PM Modi began his address. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha also attended the programme.

The gathering included members of the Indian contingent, their coaches and support staff, IOA officials, representatives of National Sports Federations and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

India finished fourth in the medal standings at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, winning 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The result marked India's second consecutive finish among the top five nations at the continental event.

India also completed a gold-medal sweep in three major team events -- field hockey, cricket and kabaddi -- with all six participating teams winning medals.

The contingent registered several notable milestones across disciplines, including gold medals for both the men's and women's hockey teams in the same edition, historic performances in recurve archery and India's maiden medals in soft tennis and mixed martial arts (MMA).

India also secured its first-ever gold medal in the women's trap shooting event, while the silver medal in weightlifting ended a 28-year wait for an Asian Games medal in the discipline. A silver in Greco-Roman wrestling also marked a significant milestone, ending a 64-year wait for an Indian finalist in the event. (ANI)

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