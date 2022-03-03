Credit goes to Virat Kohli for India's Test success, says Rohit Sharma

PTI

Mohali, March 3

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded former skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli ahead of his landmark 100th Test, saying he deserved all the credit for putting the team in a good position in the format.

Rohit will start his Test captaincy journey when he steps out to lead India against Sri Lanka in the opening game here starting Friday.

"As Test team, we stand in a good position. Whole credit goes to Virat for how we have been as a Test team. I have to take it from where he has left," Rohit said during the pre-match press-conference here.

Struggling for form, Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the squad for this series but Rohit acknowledged their contribution in making India the number one team in the longest format.

"Never easy to fill in big shoes of Rahane and Pujara. You can't put it in words what they have done for the team.

"All those overseas victories, we becoming No 1, they played a big part. It's just for now, we didn't consider them," Rohit said.