Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 19 (ANI): After Zimbabwe thrashed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the T20 World Cup clash on Thursday, skipper Sikandar Raza praised his batting partner Brian Bennett after their crucial stand guided the team to another victory, maintaining their unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament.

Speaking after the match, Raza, who won the Player of the Match, admitted his innings did not begin fluently. "After the first eight balls, I only had 4-5 runs, but I was seeing the ball well, and if I time it well, it can go the distance. Was trying to calculate. Needed a 20-run over," he said.

"Ideally wanted to finish the game, but we took it. Kept on saying to Bennett that he batted through," he added.

Raza felt he had put extra pressure on his partner due to his slow start. "I told him I had let him down and to just hang in because I was starting to time it well. Credit to him -- he keeps doing that every game and cannot wait to see him get better," he said, applauding Bennett's composure under pressure.

The Zimbabwe captain expressed delight over the team's consistent performances so far, stating that while the unbeaten streak is encouraging, his focus remains firmly on the next challenge.

"I am pretty excited with how we have gone about our business. We are unbeaten so far, but it is only the next game that comes into my head. Nice position to be in as a captain, but I will try to enjoy at least tonight," he concluded.

Speaking after the match, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka admitted his side fell short in execution despite posting what he believed was a competitive total, stressing the need for improvement in both bowling and fielding.

Reflecting on the performance, Shanaka said the team had laid a solid foundation with the bat. "We had a very good start with the bat. The score we put on is good enough to defend. Some patches where we could have done better, but we take the score. It was a good score on this pitch."

However, the Sri Lankan skipper acknowledged that the bowlers were unable to provide the early breakthroughs that were part of their game plan. "The plan was always simple. To take wickets up front, but we could not get that start."

Shanaka also pointed out that the presence of newcomers in the playing XI posed certain challenges, but refused to use it as an excuse. "It is tough with the newcomers coming in, but no excuse."

The captain felt Sri Lanka could have executed their plans more effectively. "We could have done slightly better. Every game, we need to do well for the country," he said, adding that senior pacer Dushmantha Chameera was rested for the fixture.

He added, "We need to be more confident in the field, felt that is what we lacked today. Hopefully, we come with a better attitude the next time."

After defeating Australia earlier in the tournament, Zimbabwe continued their impressive run by beating co-hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo to top Group B and enter the Super Eight unbeaten.

In their final group game of the 2026 edition on Thursday, Zimbabwe restricted the in-form Sri Lankans to 178/7 and then overcame a mid-innings lull to gallop to 182/4 in 19.3 overs.

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani gave the team the perfect launchpad, putting on an opening partnership of 69 in 8.3 overs. After losing Marumani and Ryan Burl in quick succession, they struggled to tick on for a while.

But captain Sikandar Raza flipped the switch in the 15th over, slamming two sixes and four in succession to plunder 20 runs off it. His blitz of 45 runs from 26 balls took Zimbabwe to the brink of victory. However, it was Bennett, who has been unbeaten in the tournament so far, who carried the team over the finish line with a level-headed innings of 63 not out, off 48 balls. (ANI)

