Cricke West Indies announces 16-member squad for five-match T20 series against Australia

Jamaica [West Indies], July 16 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) Series against Australia, to be played from July 20 to 28 at Sabina Park in Jamaica and Warner Park in St. Kitts.

Advertisement

According to a release from CWI, the squad features the core group of players who secured a recent series win against Ireland, along with exciting newcomers Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades, earning maiden T20 call-ups.

Andrew, a highly regarded batting prospect and back-up wicketkeeper, has impressed with his intent and range against spin bowling. At just 18, he is seen as one of the region's brightest prospects and will be eager to make his mark on the international stage.

Advertisement

Left-arm seamer Blades, who made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2024, was one of the shining lights during the inaugural West Indies Breakout League, where he took most of his wickets in the powerplay.

Shai Hope will continue to lead the side as captain, with seasoned campaigners like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell also named in the line-up.

Advertisement

Looking forward to the five-match T20I series, Sammy said the focus remains on improving West Indies' ranking and building towards what will be a competitive T20I World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

"Our goals and strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026. We have continuity in the squad from the previous series and as a unit we will continue to fine tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup."

Sammy added that the team will be looking to reconsolidate a winning record at home.

"Our previous two T20 series at home we were on the wrong end of the results but starting against Australia, we want to regain our form at home as we build momentum into next year's World Cup with our exciting and dynamic group of players."

West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Australia:

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)