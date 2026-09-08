Cricket Australia approves Big Bash privatisation, Renegades first club to go on sale

Sydney [Australia], September 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) has approved a new privatisation model for the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), with the Melbourne Renegades set to become the first club to be offered to private investors, reported cricket.com.au.

CA will invite bids for a 100 per cent stake in the Renegades, with the aim of completing the sale in time for new ownership to take charge from the 2027-28 BBL and WBBL seasons.

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The privatisation process will not impact the upcoming domestic season, with CA set to operate the Renegades in caretaker mode during the 2026-27 campaigns. The club will continue to compete under its existing identity, having also recently signed West Indies star Hayley Matthews for the upcoming WBBL season.

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Once the Renegades sale is completed, CA plans to consider taking other Big Bash clubs to market under a "self-determination" model. The framework allows each state association to decide independently whether and when to pursue private investment.

The Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers are understood to be interested in bringing private investors into their clubs, while the Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers are not currently looking to pursue the option.

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CA, however, will retain control over key aspects of the competitions, including international scheduling, player availability, salary caps and media rights. The governing body will also have the power to approve or veto potential investors and determine the reserve price for the Renegades licence.

Any changes to the Renegades' name, colours or branding following the sale will require CA approval.

"Cricket Australia and its State members are united in our commitment to investing in and growing the BBL and WBBL, and to advancing the interests of cricket at every level," CA chair Mike Baird said, according to cricket.com.au.

"By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game, accelerate growth and ensuring we can keep investing in community cricket and grassroots participation, domestic and international pathways and the elite level," he added.

CA will continue discussions with state associations and the Australian Cricketers' Association as the Renegades sale progresses, with the emphasis understood to be on finding the right investment partner rather than simply accepting the highest bid.

The move follows CA's original timeline for introducing private ownership, with the Renegades expected to be under new ownership by the 2027-28 season.

The current BBL and WBBL seasons will go ahead with the clubs in their existing forms. WBBL 12 starts on October 29, when the Renegades host the Sydney Thunder, while BBL 16 begins on December 12 with the Renegades taking on the Perth Scorchers in Chennai. (ANI)

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