Cricket Australia extends warm wishes to everyone celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi

Melbourne [Australia] March 14, (ANI): Cricket Australia extended warm wishes to everyone celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi.

It also took the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy to Holi events in Melbourne, giving cricket fans and the community a unique opportunity to take selfies and photos with the iconic trophy, according to a release from Cricket Australia.

The excitement was doubled with giveaways of Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash (WBBL) merchandise, including Cricket Australia hats, adding to the colourful celebrations.

Advertisement

Cricket Australia's gesture was a testament to the organization's commitment to engaging with diverse communities and promoting the spirit of cricket beyond the field, aligning with its Multicultural Action Plan to foster greater inclusivity and diversity within the sport.

Coming to the 2023 World Cup final, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket, while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

India could not clear the final hurdle, they were unbeaten in the whole tournament before that. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)